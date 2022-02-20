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THE FUNDAMENTAL QUESTION - Is the COVID Vaccine Dangerous For Children?
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1002 views • February 20, 2022
Is the vax dangerous for kids?
Check out this Vaccine Safety Research Foundation video. The COVID vaccines have killed more people than they’ve saved.
The risk benefit ratio is even worse for kids. Kids are around 100 times more likely to be injured than “saved.”
The benefits for children in taking the Pfizer COVID vaccine are minimal, almost non-existent.
In this short video, the VSRF provides parents with a useful framework based on the CDC's and FDA's own data, so they make the most informed decision for their children.
More information about the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation...
https://www.vacsafety.org
Check out this Vaccine Safety Research Foundation video. The COVID vaccines have killed more people than they’ve saved.
The risk benefit ratio is even worse for kids. Kids are around 100 times more likely to be injured than “saved.”
The benefits for children in taking the Pfizer COVID vaccine are minimal, almost non-existent.
In this short video, the VSRF provides parents with a useful framework based on the CDC's and FDA's own data, so they make the most informed decision for their children.
More information about the Vaccine Safety Research Foundation...
https://www.vacsafety.org
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