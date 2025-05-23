Babylon is fallen: was Prevost selected as pope Leo XIV to hide his controversial past? (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





Credits to WGN Chicago and the Daily Mail





The roman catholic church is Mystery Babylon the great, the mother of harlots and abominations of the earth in Revelation 17:5. She is modern-day Babylon as the roman catholic church is described in Revelation 17 and 18.





There’s growing skepticism about the quick selection of a non top contender, Robert Prevost, an American cardinal, to being selected as pope, pope Leo XIV.





There’s now brewing speculation that Robert Prevost, as a high-ranking roman catholic church official in Peru, remained quiet or tried to cover up the sexual abuse of women by roman catholic prelates in Peru.





https://snapnetwork.org/cardinal_prevost_never_investigated_abuse_claims_alleged_victims_say





https://latimes.com/world-nation/story/2024-09-25/pope-expels-a-bishop-and-9-others-from-a-peru-movement-over-sadistic-and-sect-like-abuses





https://cruxnow.com/church-in-the-americas/2024/07/vatican-to-investigate-claims-that-peru-bishop-had-affairs-with-multiple-women





https://cruxnow.com/church-in-the-americas/2024/03/vatican-007-back-in-peru-to-continue-probe-of-scandal-plagued-groups





Email: pastor Craig at [email protected]





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington