GWP: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, VIOLENT INSURRECTION AS WE RETURN TO SPACE 6/2/20

The U.S. is now gripped in the violent part of the continuing British run insurrection against the President of the U.S. This is the fourth stage of the coup. First stage of the coup was Russiagate. The second stage was the Green offensive. The third stage was the impeachment. The object is to crush the hopes of the American people in any future in order to bring in a global green fascist dictatorship. The main component of the insurrection is the media. The mainstream media message has been consistent throughout the last four years that Trump is a racist, a misogynist, a fascist, a climate denier, a hater of Mexicans, etc.,etc. So it is not surprising that the media is supporting, or excusing, or is blaming the violence on Trump. The coverage of this is much like the mainstream media coverage of Hong Kong, and the Maidan in Ukraine. Those behind the violence are ultimately the same British run networks exemplified by billionaires like George Soros.



Meanwhile, the pressure is building in the population as things get worse economically, especially in the lock down. Only a clear policy of development can deal with this situation. The launching of the Dragon on the Space X Falcon, the return to develop space is an example. But much more is needed. While it is not being reported in the media, the pressure is on Trump for a new economic system. We are in a fluid situation where no faction is in control. Much of America is realizing that the anarchists and the media are violating their civil rights and security. In many communities there is a process of solidarity emerging against the media and the anarchists which is uniquely American, and different than some kind of left/right, or racial divide. This violent attempted 'color revolution" in the U.S., of a desperate and collapsing British empire, could backfire as a result.