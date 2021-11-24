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Ernest Ramirez & U.S. Senator Ron Johnson Holds Panel in DC on COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates and Vaccine Injuries
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145 views • November 24, 2021
Single father lost his only son to the bioweapon. He has been jabbed too but didn't expect the jab to take his son's life. And life was never normal again. Never.
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