NIH FOIA SCANDAL BLOWS WIDE OPEN
High Hopes
High Hopes
3289 followers
924 views • 11 months ago

Del Bigtree at the HighWire


May 31, 2024


We continue our coverage from last week, following the shocking revelation that NIH officials were purposely communicating in methods to avoid FOIA’s. Following these discoveries made through Senior Advisor to the Deputy Director of NIAID, David Morens, testimony in Congress and emails, we now know that Francis Collins and other senior officials at NIH used encrypted non-governmental email accounts, and replaced letters of scientists with symbols to avoid having to disclose their communications to the public. All eyes are on Tony Fauci who is set to testify publicly this Monday for the first time since this scandal broke.


#NIH #DavidMorens #LabOrigins #GainOfFunction


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4yqdvn-nih-foia-scandal-blows-wide-open.html

testimonycongressemailsnihdel bigtreehighwirescandalfoiagain of functiontony faucifrancis collinshiding datadavid morensencrypted emailreplace letters with symbolslab origins
