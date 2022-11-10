⚡️ Russian Defense Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1400, Nov 10, 2022.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine

◽️ The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





◽️ In Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction, the manoeuvre of Russian troops to the prepared positions on the left bank of the Dnepr River is under way, in strict accordance with the approved plan.





💥In Kupyansk direction, the enemy with up to two companies reinforced by nationalists and foreign mercenaries made unsuccessful attempts to attack units of Russian troops in direction of Kuzyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Through the active action of our troops and artillery fire, the enemy units were stopped and dispersed on the far approaches to the defence line. Over 90 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, and four armoured fighting vehicles have been eliminated.





💥In Krasny Liman direction, Russian troops thwarted an attempt by two reinforced platoons of the AFU to attack Stelmakhovka and Ploshchanka (Lugansk People's Republic). As a result of the shelling, the enemy's losses were 70 Ukrainian servicemen killed and wounded, one infantry fighting vehicle, and three pickup trucks.





💥In South Donetsk direction, a counterattack by AFU units has been repulsed near Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic). Russian artillery and army aviation destroyed up to 55 fighters, one tank, and two armoured fighting vehicles.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery has hit two command posts of the AFU and foreign mercenaries near Nikolayev and Sukhoi Stavok (Kherson region), as well as 46 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 153 areas.





💥Three US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar stations have been destroyed near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic), Novogrigorovka (Kherson region), and Novopoltavka (Nikolayev region). The AFU fuel depot has been destroyed near Annovka (Dnepropetrovsk region). The AFU munitions depot of artillery was destroyed near Novoaleksandrovka, (Nikolayev region).





💥A Su-25 aircraft of the AFU has been shot down by Russian Aerospace Forces fighter aircraft near Malomikhailovskoye (Nikolayev region). A Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter has been neutralised near Rizdvyanka (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Nine unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down by air defence forces near Golikovo and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka, Yegorovka, and Novoandreyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), Vasilyevka (Zaporozhye region), and Veseloye and Krynki (Kherson region).





◽️In addition, 21 HIMARS and Olkha multiple-launch rocket systems were intercepted near Vysokoye, Tomarino, Antonovka, Nikolskoye, and Novaya Kakhovka (Kherson region), as well as three HARM anti-radiation missile near Guselskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Nikolskoye and Korsunka (Kherson region).





📊In total, 333 airplanes and 173 helicopters, 2,479 unmanned aerial vehicles, 388 air defence missile systems, 6,491 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 885 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,564 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,158 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.