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Death of the Dollar 09/09/2021
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
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230 views • September 09, 2021
Today we continue to talk about the Death of the Dollar. The beginning of the end already started for the Dollar. In 1971 Saudi-Arabia asked the US Military to protect them, so they made a deal with the US. In agreement, the US Military asked that Saudi-Arabia sell all or their oil globally - dollar denominated. This gave much strength to the Dollar. Sadly, Saudi Arabia changed this agreement on August 24th, 2021. Now, their oil can be sold by something other than the Dollar.

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