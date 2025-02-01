Prof. Marc Henry – Thermodynamics of Life (Part 6 of 6): Homeopathy, Water Memory & Science Reborn

In the concluding episode of Thermodynamics of Life, Prof. Marc Henry, Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at the University of Strasbourg, joins Dr. Klaus Schustereder one final time to reflect on the future of science, medicine, and consciousness.

After five episodes tracing entropy, water, and quantum physics, this conversation brings everything together—asking what kind of science humanity needs for the 21st century and beyond.

🌍 Cleaning the House of Science

Prof. Henry states there is no “next step” in science, because the essential steps were already taken more than a century ago. Entropy was clarified by Boltzmann in the 19th century and quantum mechanics by 1930.

The task now, he says, is not to invent new theories but to clear away fossil concepts—matter, energy, and reductionism—that block understanding. “The next step is not forward,” he says. “It is to clean the house.”

Physics has already done much of this work; chemistry is halfway there; but biology and medicine remain trapped in outdated paradigms. True medicine, he insists, must be rooted in physics, because life is a thermodynamic and quantum phenomenon, not merely a biochemical one.

⚖️ Science vs. Belief

Henry laments that in recent years science has regressed, confusing belief with observation.

“When people say ‘Science says,’ that is not science,” he warns. “Science observes; it never believes.”

He distinguishes genuine science, which questions and refines, from technological dogma that claims mastery over nature. Real science, he reminds us, accepts that the visible world is only the shadow of interacting fields—not the full reality.

🧬 Viruses, Evolution, and the Role of Change

Challenging conventional medicine, Henry argues that viruses are not enemies but agents of evolution.

They modify DNA, helping species adapt and progress. Illness, he suggests, appears when we resist change—when entropy flow is blocked. “Viruses appear when you refuse to evolve,” he says. “They are messengers of transformation.”

From this thermodynamic view, evolution is not random mutation but entropy-driven reorganization toward higher consciousness.

🧠 Technology Is Not Science

Henry distinguishes science—the search for understanding—from technology, which applies knowledge for utility.

“Technology needs science to exist,” he says, “but science does not need technology.”

Since 1930, conceptual breakthroughs have slowed while machines have advanced. Humanity confuses more powerful tools with more knowledge. “We have computers and rockets,” he says, “but not more wisdom.”

💊 Rehabilitating Homeopathy and Informed Water

Henry defends homeopathy and the concept of morphogenic (informed) water.

He explains that homeopathy’s power lies not in chemical molecules but in information stored within coherent water domains—microscopic regions where millions of molecules vibrate together in quantum harmony.

Through dilution and vigorous shaking (succussion), toxic matter is removed but its informational spectrum is imprinted into water. Gas microbubbles formed during shaking create coherence domains capable of carrying that information to living tissues.

“Matter can disappear,” he says, “but information and coherence remain.”

Henry traces this idea back to Paracelsus and Samuel Hahnemann, noting that the latter unknowingly practiced quantum physics two centuries before its birth. For a long time, homeopathy was the medicine of nobles and intellectuals—from the British royal family to John D. Rockefeller—because it worked.

He argues that today’s evidence-based medicine has confused proof with healing. “Medicine is not about proving,” he insists. “It is about making people feel better.”

Double-blind trials may satisfy academic minds, but ethically they divide the sick into groups of hope and hopelessness—an unacceptable act when consciousness exists in all living systems, from humans to bacteria.

🌊 Water Memory and Information Medicine

Henry insists that water memory is not fantasy but grounded in quantum field theory: water interacts with light and gas to form dynamic coherence domains that store electromagnetic patterns.

He calls for a new medicine of information, where light, vibration, and consciousness become legitimate healing tools alongside chemistry. Drugs, he says, are one tool among many; others include water, electromagnetic fields, and even the informational power of words and intention.

“Whatever the method—chemical, energetic, or conscious—what matters is that people recover health.”

🔭 Toward Science Reborn

In his closing reflection, Prof. Henry calls for humility, integration, and courage. True science must reconnect with entropy, coherence, and consciousness—its forgotten roots.

Healing the planet begins with healing science itself.

“We are here,” he concludes, “to increase the consciousness of the universe—each at our own level.”



