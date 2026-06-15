White replacement is real: Jewess Barbara Lerner Spectre calls for White replacement in Europe (2)

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Jewess Barbara Spectre is calling for a New Europe which essentially means mass migration of non Whites in European nations. Why? To replace Whites and Christians with the non-stop influx of non Whites and non Christians.
If immigration was such a great thing, then Spectre should introduce the same migration policy in her homeland of Israel.