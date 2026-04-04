They're Turning Good People Into Racists | Intentionally

I grew up playing basketball with Black dudes—solid guys, never had a problem. But today’s "Legal Mafia" is poisoning the well. Between the Guy Rivera verdict and the Daniel Penny double standard, the "Blue Team" is practicing racial favoritism in reverse and calling it "justice."

In this video, I’m unpacking the horrifying reality the media ignores: most Black people aren't murderers, but the identified offender stats tell a story the activist class refuses to hear. When you protect predators and punish pattern recognition, you don't create equality—you create resentment.

We’re diving into the FBI data, the clearance rate gap, and why "Suicidal Empathy" is destroying the very communities it claims to help. It’s time for color-blind justice and a return to reality.

Watch until the end to see the "Prison Math" they don't want you to calculate.

#CrimeStats #GuyRivera #JusticeSystem #TruthBomb #PoliticalRealism #DoubleStandard #NYPD #LawAndOrder #SocialCommentary