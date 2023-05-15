Barrington, Rhode Island - 3 Unvaxxed Teachers Reinstated 15May23

Teachers’ lawyer Greg Piccirilli: “The teachers have been made whole. It is as if they were never fired.”Posted by Jane Coleman Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 08:39pm

Each of the three teachers—Brittany DiOrio, Stephanie Hines, and Kerri Thurber—had requested a religious exemption from taking the Barrington school district’s mandatory Covid vaccine at the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year. The district denied their requests, suspended them without pay, and ultimately fired them effective January 1st of 2022. The three teachers have the opportunity to return to teaching positions within the Barrington School District should they choose to do so, at the steps they would have been at had they worked continuously. The school has agreed to pay punitive damages totaling $100,000 to be split three ways among the teachers. Each individual will receive a payment of $33,333, along with back payments: Stephanie Hines ($65,000), Kerri Thurber ($128,000), and Brittany DiOrio ($150,000). Attorney fees totaling $50,000 will be paid to the teachers’ legal counsel.

https://legalinsurrection.com/2023/05/total-vindication-full-reinstatement-and-back-pay-for-three-barrington-ri-teachers-fired-for-refusing-covid-vax/





Note: Link to this report was found: henrymakow.com

Original Video Title: Total Vindication: Full Reinstatement and Back Pay For Three Barrington (RI) Teachers Fired For Refusing Covid Vax