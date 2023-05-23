Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 3074a - Did Trump Just Send A Message? It’s Time To End The [CB], Gold Destroys The Fed
323 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3074a - May 22, 2023

Did Trump Just Send A Message? It’s Time To End The [CB], Gold Destroys The Fed


The [WEF] plan is failing, they are now resorting to threats, they have lost control of the green new deal. [JB] has lost the narrative on the debt ceiling, no matter what he will be blamed. Trump sent a message about gold. Gold will destroy the Fed.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Keywords
recessiondigital currencycentral bankdscbdcx22 financial reportbiden regimeeconomic agenda


