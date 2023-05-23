X22 REPORT Ep. 3074a - Did Trump Just Send A Message? It’s Time To End The [CB], Gold Destroys The Fed

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3074a - May 22, 2023
Did Trump Just Send A Message? It’s Time To End The [CB], Gold Destroys The Fed
The [WEF] plan is failing, they are now resorting to threats, they have lost control of the green new deal. [JB] has lost the narrative on the debt ceiling, no matter what he will be blamed. Trump sent a message about gold. Gold will destroy the Fed.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.