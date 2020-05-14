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Owen Shroyer Kicked Out Of San Antonio City Hall For Standing Up To Mayor
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89 views • May 14, 2020
Owen Shroyer confronts the San Antonio city council where the mayor ends up cutting his speaking time short and kicking him out for standing up for free speech.
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ebd8bae244ac5001d2545ed
https://banned.video/watch?id=5ebd8bae244ac5001d2545ed
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