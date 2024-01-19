Create New Account
"Trump Was Right" - Jamie Dimon Shocks CNBC in Davos Interview
channel image
GalacticStorm
2185 Subscribers
Published 19 hours ago

"Trump Was Right" - Jamie Dimon Shocks CNBC in Davos Interview

Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana react to Jamie Dimon saying that Donald Trump was right more than he was wong while serving as President of the United States.


Keywords
trumpchasejamie dimonjp morganvaluetainmentpatrick bet-davidpbd podcast

