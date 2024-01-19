"Trump Was Right" - Jamie Dimon Shocks CNBC in Davos Interview

Patrick Bet-David, Adam Sosnick, Tom Ellsworth, and Vincent Oshana react to Jamie Dimon saying that Donald Trump was right more than he was wong while serving as President of the United States.





Visit VT.com for the latest news and insights from the world of politics, business and entertainment: https://bit.ly/472R3Mz





Visit Valuetainment University for the best courses online for entrepreneurs: https://bit.ly/47gKVA0





Text “PODCAST” to 310-340-1132 to get the latest updates in real-time!