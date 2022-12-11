The Journey Home Kay Rubacek

Welcome to The Journey Home . In this series we take a closer look at the spiritual journey, the purpose of life and the wonder life reveals all around us.
Abhishekh & Nicholas are your hosts and we are grateful to bring you this content. Our hope is to bring you joy, insight and inspiration in a series that focuses on the spiritual practice Falun Gong also known as Falun Dafa.
Thank you for joining us! Please share our content if you enjoyed it, we will continue to make improvements and appreciate any feedback. Nicholas & Abhi.
In this episode we post an interview between Mike Adams, founder of BrightEon, and film maker among many other talents Kay Rubacek, who speak about the tyranny of the Communist movement throughout history and today. Specifically, the current day persecution of Falun Gong in Communist China.
Well ENJOY!
Season 2 Episode 3
Kay Rubacek Website
https://kayrubacek.com/
Falun Dafa Offical Website
https://en.falundafa.org
FalunInfo Website
https://faluninfo.net
Minghui website
https://en.minghui.org
