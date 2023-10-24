Create New Account
BIOLOGISK MÅNGFALD VS. SKOGSINDUSTRIN
JMM
44 Subscribers
8 views
Published Tuesday

I Jmm-vlogg #53 går jag in på biologisk mångfaldshysteri. En skogsägare i Jämtland får avverkningsförbud på sin egen skog eftersom fågelkramare har hittat en sällsynt hackspett på ägorna. En hackspett är viktigare än äganderätten till sin egen skog - i bakgrunden lurar Agenda 2030 och hållbar utveckling. En grupp som ligger bakom sådana här aktiviteter är Sveriges ornitologiska Förening - Birdlife.



https://jmm.nu/

agendaeuskogen

