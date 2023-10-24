BIOLOGISK MÅNGFALD VS. SKOGSINDUSTRIN

I Jmm-vlogg #53 går jag in på biologisk mångfaldshysteri. En skogsägare i Jämtland får avverkningsförbud på sin egen skog eftersom fågelkramare har hittat en sällsynt hackspett på ägorna. En hackspett är viktigare än äganderätten till sin egen skog - i bakgrunden lurar Agenda 2030 och hållbar utveckling. En grupp som ligger bakom sådana här aktiviteter är Sveriges ornitologiska Förening - Birdlife.
