© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Love With Your Whole Heart Again by YAH'S Amightywind Ministry
Follow
18
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • December 26, 2019
originally Published on Jun 26, 2019
This Prophecy came forth on the day of Pentecost 2016, the very day the new male co-leadership of AmightyWind was announced! All of heaven rejoiced for the true, holy male prayer covering of AmightyWind that came forth! Repent Papa Ezra Caleb! If you lay down your arrogance, pride, stubbornness, and rebellion, and let YAHUSHUA wash you clean and deliver you, you can be the male co-leader again! You can fulfill your life mission and destiny and bring millions to YAHUSHUA! You can have a testimony to reach your people, Israel! You can be restored to your true soulmate again! YAHUSHUA is our Redeemer and the Great Miracle Worker; HE can restore even this broken marriage and heal it and make it whole again. Nothing is beyond repair in the HEALER'S Hands!! And nothing is impossible for our wonderful Almighty YAHUVEH! REPENT Papa Ezra Caleb! that YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA, and IMMAYAH may be glorified in the restorative, healing, and redemptive work that they can do in this situation!! HalleluYAH!
*****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred.
Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined
GREAT NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose
The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before
The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
This Prophecy came forth on the day of Pentecost 2016, the very day the new male co-leadership of AmightyWind was announced! All of heaven rejoiced for the true, holy male prayer covering of AmightyWind that came forth! Repent Papa Ezra Caleb! If you lay down your arrogance, pride, stubbornness, and rebellion, and let YAHUSHUA wash you clean and deliver you, you can be the male co-leader again! You can fulfill your life mission and destiny and bring millions to YAHUSHUA! You can have a testimony to reach your people, Israel! You can be restored to your true soulmate again! YAHUSHUA is our Redeemer and the Great Miracle Worker; HE can restore even this broken marriage and heal it and make it whole again. Nothing is beyond repair in the HEALER'S Hands!! And nothing is impossible for our wonderful Almighty YAHUVEH! REPENT Papa Ezra Caleb! that YAHUVEH, YAHUSHUA, and IMMAYAH may be glorified in the restorative, healing, and redemptive work that they can do in this situation!! HalleluYAH!
*****
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.amightywind.org
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred.
Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
Please go to Amightywind Prophecy 147 to see the Words of the entire Salvation video that is actually a Prophetic Word and a Salvation Prayer combined
GREAT NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose
The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before
The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.