Illegal Immigrant Protest at NYC Mayor's Residence | Curtis Sliwa Arrested
8/27/2023: Curtis Sliwa, former GOP candidate for NYC Mayor and founder of the Guardian Angels, and others were arrested in an act of civil disobedience outside of Gracie Manson against illegal immigrant tent cities and shelters being set up in residential areas. This was Sliwa's 3rd arrest in these protests and 80th arrest in 40 years.

