Canada Fires, Air Quality, Self-sufficiency, Freedom
Dr. Jane Ruby
Published 19 hours ago

Investigate information rather than accept media narratives. Some resident on-site air quality reports are different from media reports for areas affected by Canada wild fires. Strength in numbers. If pilots, nurses , ect…,would have banded together & refused mandates, “vaccines,” and other things inhibiting freedom and choice, tyranny could not continue. As we approach Independence Day, remember self-sufficiency & the courage of the founders. Don’t be distracted by fear porn & misdirection.  

