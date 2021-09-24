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Un Nouveau Syndicat est né ! Liberté et Santé ! - Silvano Trotta
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11 views • September 24, 2021
23 septembre 2021 : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f/Syndicat:c
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
@SilvanoTrotta
Devant la faillite des syndicats de santé, et autres, des médecins ont décidé de créer un syndicat ! Soignants, Pompiers, etc, ne restez plus seuls !
Leur site : https://www.syndicat-liberte-sante.com
Les contacter : [email protected]
Presse : [email protected]
Silvano Trotta au quotidien : https://t.me/trottasilvano
Silvano TROTTA : https://odysee.com/@SilvanoTrotta:f
@SilvanoTrotta
Devant la faillite des syndicats de santé, et autres, des médecins ont décidé de créer un syndicat ! Soignants, Pompiers, etc, ne restez plus seuls !
Leur site : https://www.syndicat-liberte-sante.com
Les contacter : [email protected]
Presse : [email protected]
Silvano Trotta au quotidien : https://t.me/trottasilvano
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