4/19/2023【The 6th Anniversary of 419 incident 】American rapper DVS 7.0: Why was Mr. Miles Guo, the CCP's number one enemy, unfairly denied bail while two CCP spies were freed on bail the same day they were arrested? Why does the DOJ always side with the CCP? Why does everything always go in the CCP’s favor?

4/19/2023【419事件六周年】美国说唱歌手肖恩(DVS 7.0)：中共的头号敌人郭文贵先生被无理拒绝保释，而两名中共间谍却可以在被捕当日立即被保释，为什么？为什么美国司法部总是和中共站在一起？为什么所有的结果总是对中共有利？

