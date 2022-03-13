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3/12/2022 Miles Guo: In Hong Kong, one has to go through piles of corpses in order to find the bodies of his loved ones; the CCP is enticing Chinese people to go to Ukraine, who will inevitably become the cannon fodders of Russia; I warned earlier that “if you follow the CCP, you are running into the crematorium”, it is up to you to make the decision