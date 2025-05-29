Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla credits Trump’s Operation Warp Speed success for the poisonous shots.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a recent discussion, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla reflected on the United States' role in the rapid development of COVID-19 vaccines, highlighting the efforts under former President Donald Trump’s administration.
Bourla noted that the U.S. was unique in implementing Operation Warp Speed, a program that invested significant resources and streamlined regulatory processes to accelerate vaccine development.
