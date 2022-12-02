THOUSANDS OF CONVICTED PEDOPHILES IN CALIFORNIA ARE BEING RELEASED FROM PRISON

I’ve noticed a pattern; Democrats, leftist, and progressives, for some inexplicable reason, are all soft on pedophiles and violent offenders. From the Democrat Governors all the way down to Democrat District Attorneys. And what’s even more absurd, especially here in California, you guys keep voting these monsters positions of power. I don’t believe for a second that your interest align with flooding our communities with convicted child predators, so the only plausible explanation is that you have been brainwashed into believing Governor Newsom actually cares about keeping your family safe. All one need do is review the policies that this degenerate has signed and the reality of his true intentions will be laid bare. But unfortunately you are not reading the policies. You’re not holding him to account for the consequences of his actions. And when you are unable to feed your family or put enough fuel in your car to get to work, you believe Governor Newsom when he tells you that it’s my fault your way of life has been derailed. Me, the patriot who loves this country and believes in your right to pursue happiness, it’s me that’s released violent offenders to prey on you and your family. It’s me that’s mismanaged the forest insuring that your homes are burnt to the ground. It’s me that’s mismanaged our state supply of water. It’s me that’s shutting down cheap producers of energy and replacing them with the most expensive sources of energy that fall well short of demand. It’s me that’s caused a 60% rise in homelessness in Sacramento alone. I don’t know what it’s going to take to wake you up to the fact that you are voting for your own destruction, but it’s only a matter of time before you’re left with nothing but your lofty ideals and empty virtue.





