17-year-old Cheerleader struck by Cardiac Arrest during competition...

Mom saves 17-year-old daughter who went into cardiac arrest at cheer competition
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL/CNN Newsource) — A 17-year-old Harnett County
cheerleader is recovering at Duke Medical Center after going into
cardiac arrest during a recent competition.
Keianna Joe is part
of a competitive cheerleading team. Her mother, Andrea Joe, said during
her warm-up she went to cardiac arrest, which required a shock from an
Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) to save her life.
Keianna is a student at Western Harnett High School, but she cheers competitively for a team in Sanford. She was at a competition on Sunday in Raleigh at Broughton High School. Andrea said she was warming up, when all of the sudden she became unresponsive.
Source:
https://www.kake.com/story/48547400/mom-saves-17yearold-daughter-who-went-into-cardiac-arrest-at-cheer-competition
