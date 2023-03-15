Create New Account
17-year-old Cheerleader struck by Cardiac Arrest during competition...
2065 views
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Mom saves 17-year-old daughter who went into cardiac arrest at cheer competition

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL/CNN Newsource) — A 17-year-old Harnett County cheerleader is recovering at Duke Medical Center after going into cardiac arrest during a recent competition.

Keianna Joe is part of a competitive cheerleading team. Her mother, Andrea Joe, said during her warm-up she went to cardiac arrest, which required a shock from an Automatic External Defibrillator (AED) to save her life.

Keianna is a student at Western Harnett High School, but she cheers competitively for a team in Sanford. She was at a competition on Sunday in Raleigh at Broughton High School. Andrea said she was warming up, when all of the sudden she became unresponsive.

Source:
https://www.kake.com/story/48547400/mom-saves-17yearold-daughter-who-went-into-cardiac-arrest-at-cheer-competition

Mirrored - ImportantInformation1

heart attackcardiac arrestcheerleader

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
