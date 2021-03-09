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Biden hides from pressers, the Cuomo list grows, GOP in disbelief over relief bill | Newsmax TV
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120 views • March 09, 2021
WASHINGTON: As the Senate voted to pass the latest pandemic relief bill, it will go back to the House to approve new amendments, President Biden still seems to be avoiding one-on-one pressers with reporters, and the list of accusers speaking out against NY Governor Andrew Cuomo is growing. Newsmax TV's Rachel Rollar and Rob Finnerty report with powerhouse panelists Emerald Robinson, Mark Halperin and more. - via Wake Up America, weekdays at 6:30AM ET on Newsmax TV
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