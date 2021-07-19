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The Bill and Melinda Gates of Hell !!
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235 views • July 19, 2021
All I want to know is wtf are we gonna do?! Personally, I think an International Alliance should form to make sure Bill, Melinda and all their satanic / globalist comrades are arrested and locked up for attempted genocide. FEMA camps and Guantanamo Bay for the whole lot of them.
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