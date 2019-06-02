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2/6/19 #REGIMECHANGE: Venezuela, Guaido, IMF, IRI #RESET #PopularWill
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2/6/19 For a comprehensive understanding of the history of the regime change in Venezuela:
Maxine Waters urges Americans not to watch SOTU:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/05/maxine-waters-urges-americans-not-to-watch-trumps-sotu-address/
Maxine Waters, head of the House Finance Committee, funneled millions of TP bailout $ to her own bank:
http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/maxine-waters-isnt-in-any-position-to-lecture-on-ethics-corrupt-openly/
https://truthandlibertyblog.wordpress.com/2019/02/03/the-truth-about-venezuela/
Juan Guaido and the National Endowment for Democracy and the International Republican Institute:
https://popularresistance.org/the-making-of-juan-guaido-how-the-us-regime-change-laboratory-created-venezuelas-coup-leader/
And the NED and IRI did the same thing in Haiti under the Bush/Clinton watch (think: "Give to the Red Cross...")
http://www.thirdworldtraveler.com/Haiti/HaitiRegimeChange_IRI.html
Get educated and active on stopping 5G and Agenda 21:
https://www.stopthecrime.net
Local community building is the answer:
https:https://home.solari.com/category/news-trends-stories/go-local/
Subscribe to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal and learn the latest on corporatist fascism in Venezuela and elsewhere:
https://trendsresearch.com/
Thank you to everyone who supports YAFTV! I appreciate everyone who gives to the channel with excellent comments, news tips, prayers, community, donations and Patreon support! Please support the Patriot movement to retake America by getting active in your own community! Explore these methods:
Take the Government by Consent course! Free Constitution classes!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Learn about creating an industry as a cooperative in your own community:
https://www.ubuntuplanet.org
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
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NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
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Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
2/6/19 For a comprehensive understanding of the history of the regime change in Venezuela:
Maxine Waters urges Americans not to watch SOTU:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/02/05/maxine-waters-urges-americans-not-to-watch-trumps-sotu-address/
Maxine Waters, head of the House Finance Committee, funneled millions of TP bailout $ to her own bank:
http://www.capoliticalreview.com/capoliticalnewsandviews/maxine-waters-isnt-in-any-position-to-lecture-on-ethics-corrupt-openly/
https://truthandlibertyblog.wordpress.com/2019/02/03/the-truth-about-venezuela/
Juan Guaido and the National Endowment for Democracy and the International Republican Institute:
https://popularresistance.org/the-making-of-juan-guaido-how-the-us-regime-change-laboratory-created-venezuelas-coup-leader/
And the NED and IRI did the same thing in Haiti under the Bush/Clinton watch (think: "Give to the Red Cross...")
http://www.thirdworldtraveler.com/Haiti/HaitiRegimeChange_IRI.html
Get educated and active on stopping 5G and Agenda 21:
https://www.stopthecrime.net
Local community building is the answer:
https:https://home.solari.com/category/news-trends-stories/go-local/
Subscribe to Gerald Celente's Trends Journal and learn the latest on corporatist fascism in Venezuela and elsewhere:
https://trendsresearch.com/
Thank you to everyone who supports YAFTV! I appreciate everyone who gives to the channel with excellent comments, news tips, prayers, community, donations and Patreon support! Please support the Patriot movement to retake America by getting active in your own community! Explore these methods:
Take the Government by Consent course! Free Constitution classes!
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
Learn about creating an industry as a cooperative in your own community:
https://www.ubuntuplanet.org
If you would like to Support You Are Free TV:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
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