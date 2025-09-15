BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlotte Sands - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2106
Charlotte Sands - BUS INVADERS Ep. 2106
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
Premieres 09/17/25, 04:05 PM

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Bus Invaders”, we take you inside the touring vehicle of the pop rock artist, Charlotte Sands, while on the "Summer School 2025" tour with Taylor Acorn, Rain City Drive, If Not For Me, Beauty School Dropout, Arrows In Action, and Huddy. Charlotte Sands is currently supporting her newest single, neckdeep.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - July 12, 2025

Location - The Vic Theatre in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH CHARLOTTE SANDS:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/charlottesandsmusic

Instagram - https://instagram.com/charlottesands

Twitter - https://twitter.com/charlottesands


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:32 Front Lounge

04:56 Bathroom

05:09 Bunks

06:55 Back Lounge


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, and thousands of others, over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, and "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage.


Keywords
digital tour busbus invaderscharlotte sandscharlotte sands digital tour busdigital tour bus charlotte sandscharlotte sands bus invadersbus invaders charlotte sandscharlotte sands tour buscharlotte sands interviewcharlotte sands bandcharlotte sands musiccharlotte sands pop rockcharlotte sands pop punkcharlotte sands indie pop rockcharlotte sands alternative rockcharlotte sands rocksummer school tourcharlotte sands summer school tour
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:32Front Lounge

04:56Bathroom

05:09Bunks

06:55Back Lounge

