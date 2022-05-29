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VD1-2 MAAP REAL PRESENT: United Patriots AZ "Change Is In The Air!"
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10 views • May 29, 2022
May 11th 2022 United Patriots AZ
MAAP REAL PRESENT: United Patriots AZ "Change Is In The Air!" Wednesday May 11th, 2022 Meeting (Doors Open at 6:45pm) Location: Val Vista Academy 4120 S Val Vista Dr. Gilbert AZ 85297 (Link) CHANGE IS IN THE AIR! Don't miss our next meeting on Wednesday, May 11th, featuring Shane Krauser and special guest, Paola Tulliani (candidate AZ Governor). Shane will discuss what is happening in the United States right now that should give every American hope for a better tomorrow. More freedom and prosperity are coming. Come join us this week as we talk about real solutions! As always, this is a free event. Doors open at 6:45 PM. Spread the word and mark your calendars! Get there early, we're expecting a full-house! Bring your friends, family, and neighbors (dessert will be served). NOTE: SPECIAL PRIZE TO BE AWARDED TO WHOEVER INVITES & HAS IN ATTENDENCE THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF GUESTS AT THE MEETING. "This year we will learn the principles of freedom found in the U.S. Constitution in a way you've never witnessed before. Bring your friends and family! The tide is shifting, our best days are ahead!" Speakers: Shane Krauser: has been called by many “the best instructor of the Constitution in the country.” He served as a trial attorney for 14 years, taught Constitutional Law for over 15 years at three different AZ colleges, and taught at the Phoenix and Glendale police academies for more than 10 years. Shane was a radio talk show host for three years, toured and shared the stage with Glenn Beck for 18 months, and testified in front of US Congress. Shane has conducted over 2000 speaking engagements on liberty around the world, including Mexico, Peru, and Canada. Paola Tulliani: was born in Luino Italy, a small town on Como lake. She immigrated to Chicago at the age of 7 with her parents, two sisters and brother. Paola began working at age 17 for United Life Insurance company in Chicago. Eventually, Paola married, had two children, and moved to Arizona where she started a drapery company which evolved into a high-end design firm for custom builders. This business employed 42 people. She later grew a company called "La Dolce Vita" into a high-production supplier to major retail establishments and food supply chains. Through her professional life, she gained skills in finance, sales, management, production, and leadership. Paola is a candidate for AZ Governor. WHEN: Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 WHERE: Val Vista Academy ADDRESS: 4120 S. Val Vista Dr., Gilbert AZ 85297 DOORS OPEN: 6:45 PM START TIME: 7:00 PM PARKING: Please park in school parking lot just off Val Vista NOTE: If you’d like to set up a table during the event, for your organization or even a political candidate, please email us. Warmest Regards, Jeffrey Crane Co-Founder United Patriots AZ (480) 313-9696 www.unitedpatriotsaz.com - Website [email protected] - Email.
Video Productions by MAAP REAL TLAK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer Director George Nemeh
MAAP REAL PRESENT: United Patriots AZ "Change Is In The Air!" Wednesday May 11th, 2022 Meeting (Doors Open at 6:45pm) Location: Val Vista Academy 4120 S Val Vista Dr. Gilbert AZ 85297 (Link) CHANGE IS IN THE AIR! Don't miss our next meeting on Wednesday, May 11th, featuring Shane Krauser and special guest, Paola Tulliani (candidate AZ Governor). Shane will discuss what is happening in the United States right now that should give every American hope for a better tomorrow. More freedom and prosperity are coming. Come join us this week as we talk about real solutions! As always, this is a free event. Doors open at 6:45 PM. Spread the word and mark your calendars! Get there early, we're expecting a full-house! Bring your friends, family, and neighbors (dessert will be served). NOTE: SPECIAL PRIZE TO BE AWARDED TO WHOEVER INVITES & HAS IN ATTENDENCE THE HIGHEST NUMBER OF GUESTS AT THE MEETING. "This year we will learn the principles of freedom found in the U.S. Constitution in a way you've never witnessed before. Bring your friends and family! The tide is shifting, our best days are ahead!" Speakers: Shane Krauser: has been called by many “the best instructor of the Constitution in the country.” He served as a trial attorney for 14 years, taught Constitutional Law for over 15 years at three different AZ colleges, and taught at the Phoenix and Glendale police academies for more than 10 years. Shane was a radio talk show host for three years, toured and shared the stage with Glenn Beck for 18 months, and testified in front of US Congress. Shane has conducted over 2000 speaking engagements on liberty around the world, including Mexico, Peru, and Canada. Paola Tulliani: was born in Luino Italy, a small town on Como lake. She immigrated to Chicago at the age of 7 with her parents, two sisters and brother. Paola began working at age 17 for United Life Insurance company in Chicago. Eventually, Paola married, had two children, and moved to Arizona where she started a drapery company which evolved into a high-end design firm for custom builders. This business employed 42 people. She later grew a company called "La Dolce Vita" into a high-production supplier to major retail establishments and food supply chains. Through her professional life, she gained skills in finance, sales, management, production, and leadership. Paola is a candidate for AZ Governor. WHEN: Wednesday, May 11th, 2022 WHERE: Val Vista Academy ADDRESS: 4120 S. Val Vista Dr., Gilbert AZ 85297 DOORS OPEN: 6:45 PM START TIME: 7:00 PM PARKING: Please park in school parking lot just off Val Vista NOTE: If you’d like to set up a table during the event, for your organization or even a political candidate, please email us. Warmest Regards, Jeffrey Crane Co-Founder United Patriots AZ (480) 313-9696 www.unitedpatriotsaz.com - Website [email protected] - Email.
Video Productions by MAAP REAL TLAK SHOW Copyrights 2022
Producer Director George Nemeh
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