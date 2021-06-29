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Jared Taylor at Towson University: The Case for White Identity
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18 views • June 29, 2021
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On October 2, 2012, Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance (www.AmRen.com), spoke at Towson University at the invitation of a prospective White Student Union.
Mr. Taylor argued that white students, and white Americans in general, have legitimate racial interests that are worth defending. Chief among them are ending racial preferences in universities and the workplace and stopping mass immigration. He also pointed out that racial diversity is not a strength, but a source of tension and conflict.
Mr. Taylor gave prepared remarks for half an hour before fielding an hour's worth of questions.
First posted to YouTube on October 5, 2012. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
On October 2, 2012, Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance (www.AmRen.com), spoke at Towson University at the invitation of a prospective White Student Union.
Mr. Taylor argued that white students, and white Americans in general, have legitimate racial interests that are worth defending. Chief among them are ending racial preferences in universities and the workplace and stopping mass immigration. He also pointed out that racial diversity is not a strength, but a source of tension and conflict.
Mr. Taylor gave prepared remarks for half an hour before fielding an hour's worth of questions.
First posted to YouTube on October 5, 2012. American Renaissance was banned from YouTube on June 29, 2020.
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
Podcast: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PvE9Fgz40IbM/
Conference Speeches: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oXJDii58nHYl/
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