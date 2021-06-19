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REJECTED BY YOUR FATHER? IMPOSSIBLE! Freedomain Call In
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
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25 views • June 19, 2021
Hi Stef,

My name is [X], I'm 24 years old, and for my whole adult life I've had cycles of anxiety which have manifested in relationship anxiety, work anxiety, insomnia, and various phantom/fake health issues for which there is no physical evidence.

Most of the time the anxiety is mild and manageable, and I'm generally a happy positive person who enjoys his life. I have a wonderful girlfriend whom I've been seeing for 3 months, and we have long term plans for marriage and having a family. My work pays pretty well and has decent future prospects, and overall I'm happy with my life. However every so often I'll have a wave of major anxiety which will make everyday life very difficult, and all I'll really be able to manage is the basics of going to work, exercising etc. This will then go away again for months or even years and I'll feel fine, before returning in another form for weeks or months, then once again going away.

I'm going through one of these waves right now. In the past I've always considered calling in, but haven't, maybe because I'm scared on some level of what the conversation could uncover. Instead I just tried to manage the symptoms until they went away.

However I've realised now that this is holding my life back. Whenever I think of the big plans for my life, like having kids, owning a business or getting a higher paying job, I know in the back of my mind that another wave of anxiety could come sooner or later, and ruin my plans.

I also don't think it's fair to my girlfriend or future kids to not deal with this issue, for obvious reasons. And the best way I can think of dealing with it is to call into Freedomain with an open mind, as I've listened to many call in shows and don't know of anyone who has been more successful in helping people get to the root causes of their issues.

Thank you Stef for all the good work that you do.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy