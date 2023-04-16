How I lowered my blood pressure from 157/100 to 102/69 in 2 months without meds

Here's how I drastically reduced my blood pressure in just two months. Actually, I went from 157/100 to 122/83 in just 1 month, but then it kept going down!
I also discuss how to take blood pressure readings properly, genetic predisposition to high blood pressure, NDs VS MDs, and more.
Here are the supplements I referenced in the video:
-Integrative Therapeutics Cortisol Manager
-Carditone
-MySaltSub.com
-Neo40 NO2 Booster
-Cardio Miracle (get $20 off with this link):
http://cardiomiracle.refr.cc/pjglassey
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.