How I lowered my blood pressure from 157/100 to 102/69 in 2 months without meds
PJ Glassey
Published Yesterday |

Here's how I drastically reduced my blood pressure in just two months. Actually, I went from 157/100 to 122/83 in just 1 month, but then it kept going down!

I also discuss how to take blood pressure readings properly, genetic predisposition to high blood pressure, NDs VS MDs, and more.

Here are the supplements I referenced in the video:

-Integrative Therapeutics Cortisol Manager

-Carditone

-MySaltSub.com

-Neo40 NO2 Booster

-Cardio Miracle (get $20 off with this link):

http://cardiomiracle.refr.cc/pjglassey

Keywords
healthblood pressurebiohackingsupplement

