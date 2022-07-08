Trudeau doesn't care one bit about families impacted by COVID jab mandate Canadian veteran

John-Henry Westen Show.





Jesse DeCosta, a Canadian veteran and father of two, shares his story of how Justin Trudeau's COVID jab mandate cost him a job he enjoyed.





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