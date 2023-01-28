1/27/23: Bl_nken Goes to Israel as WWIII Launches, RNC Fix, Trump 4 Peace - You Are Free TV

1/27/23: Sec State Antony Bl_nken heads to Israel as WW3 & Israel/W Bank conflict escalates...Meanwhile, Hunter’s “Art” deals investigated, Trump campaign launches in NH and SC....WHO tells UN countries to stockpile anti-radiation medicines for Nuclear conflicts....
Please SHARE This Video! YAFTV shadow banned- Thank You!
Disclaimer:
Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as
criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. This video is for entertainment purposes only.
Photo credit and information:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/zelensky-meets-top-us-officials-in-kyiv-as-ukraine-pushes-for-more-arms/amp/
Links for today's video:
WHO Announces Nuclear Defense Medicines to be stockpiled:
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3833195-who-updates-list-of-medicines-to-stockpile-for-nuclear-emergencies/
McDaniel RNC 4th Term:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2023/01/27/breaking-ronna-mcdaniel-wins-reelection-as-rnc-chair-mcdaniel-111-votes-dhillon-51-votes-lindell-4-votes-and-zeldin-1-vote/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/watch-80000-alcohol-ronna-romney-mcdaniel-runs-tgp-reporter-asked-spending-millions-luxury-items-rnc-chair-election-dana-point-ca/
Rasmussen Poll show Lindell top RNC Choice:
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/catherinesalgado/2023/01/26/rasmussen-poll-republicans-want-mike-lindell-for-rnc-chair-certainly-not-ronna-mcdaniel-n1665336
Ben Berquam and Oscar Ramirez expose the Darien gap migrant trafficking:
https://americasvoice.news/playlists/americas-voice-live/
NEVER AGAIN IS NOW GLOBAL:
https://childrenshealthdefense.salsalabs.org/naing?wvpId=15c5e1ae-84a7-424a-8c87-96fcb6c6711c
Murder of Roseanne Boylen:
https://warroom.org/2023/01/26/jim-hoft-unveils-new-footage-of-rosanne-boylands-death-on-jan-6/
Is Blinken visiting Kolom_isky in Israel:
https://theamericanreport.org/2022/02/27/the-setup-and-how-antony-blinkens-family-connections-to-george-soros-sent-russia-to-war-in-ukraine/
https://theintercept.com/2021/07/06/westexec-biden-administration/
https://jewishjournal.com/commentary/326418/understanding-blinken-through-his-stepfather-holocaust-survivor-samuel-pisar/
https://nypost.com/2021/03/06/businessmen-accused-of-ukraine-money-laundering-gave-millions-to-ny-charities/
https://theamericanreport.org/2022/02/27/the-setup-and-how-antony-blinkens-family-connections-to-george-soros-sent-russia-to-war-in-ukraine/
Strategeast Globalists to Recreate the AI Babylon Ukraine:
https://www.strategeast.org/
http://ukraine2030.org/en
https://techukraine.org/2022/07/04/ukrainian-digital-initiative-digital4freedom-presented-in-lugano/
https://www.cnas.org/support-cnas/cnas-supporters
Baphomet Statue installed at NY Court:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/01/26/pagan-horned-statue-featured-nyc-courthouse-pays-homage-ruth-bader-ginsburg-abortion/
YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!
For ALL Viewers,10% discount:
LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV
CODE: YAFTV
To Support You Are Free TV:
https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv
(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)
https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv
PayPal: [email protected]
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:
https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/
https://gab.com/youarefreetv
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV
https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV
Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! Pray for our Patriot Coalition in the House! We Are Free!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.