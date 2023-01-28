Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
1/27/23: Bl_nken Goes to Israel as WWIII Launches, RNC Fix, Trump 4 Peace - You Are Free TV
32 views
channel image
You Are Free TV
Published 18 hours ago |

1/27/23: Sec State Antony Bl_nken heads to Israel as WW3 & Israel/W Bank conflict escalates...Meanwhile, Hunter’s “Art” deals investigated, Trump campaign launches in NH and SC....WHO tells UN countries to stockpile anti-radiation medicines for Nuclear conflicts....

Please SHARE This Video! YAFTV shadow banned- Thank You!

Disclaimer: Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research.
Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice. This video is for entertainment purposes only.

Photo credit and information:

https://www.timesofisrael.com/zelensky-meets-top-us-officials-in-kyiv-as-ukraine-pushes-for-more-arms/amp/


Links for today's video:

WHO Announces Nuclear Defense Medicines to be stockpiled:
https://thehill.com/policy/defense/3833195-who-updates-list-of-medicines-to-stockpile-for-nuclear-emergencies/

McDaniel RNC 4th Term:

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2023/01/27/breaking-ronna-mcdaniel-wins-reelection-as-rnc-chair-mcdaniel-111-votes-dhillon-51-votes-lindell-4-votes-and-zeldin-1-vote/

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/01/watch-80000-alcohol-ronna-romney-mcdaniel-runs-tgp-reporter-asked-spending-millions-luxury-items-rnc-chair-election-dana-point-ca/

Rasmussen Poll show Lindell top RNC Choice:
https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/catherinesalgado/2023/01/26/rasmussen-poll-republicans-want-mike-lindell-for-rnc-chair-certainly-not-ronna-mcdaniel-n1665336

Ben Berquam and Oscar Ramirez expose the Darien gap migrant trafficking:
https://americasvoice.news/playlists/americas-voice-live/

NEVER AGAIN IS NOW GLOBAL:
https://childrenshealthdefense.salsalabs.org/naing?wvpId=15c5e1ae-84a7-424a-8c87-96fcb6c6711c

Murder of Roseanne Boylen:
https://warroom.org/2023/01/26/jim-hoft-unveils-new-footage-of-rosanne-boylands-death-on-jan-6/

Is Blinken visiting Kolom_isky in Israel:

https://theamericanreport.org/2022/02/27/the-setup-and-how-antony-blinkens-family-connections-to-george-soros-sent-russia-to-war-in-ukraine/

https://theintercept.com/2021/07/06/westexec-biden-administration/

https://jewishjournal.com/commentary/326418/understanding-blinken-through-his-stepfather-holocaust-survivor-samuel-pisar/

https://nypost.com/2021/03/06/businessmen-accused-of-ukraine-money-laundering-gave-millions-to-ny-charities/

https://theamericanreport.org/2022/02/27/the-setup-and-how-antony-blinkens-family-connections-to-george-soros-sent-russia-to-war-in-ukraine/

Strategeast Globalists to Recreate the AI Babylon Ukraine:
https://www.strategeast.org/

http://ukraine2030.org/en

https://techukraine.org/2022/07/04/ukrainian-digital-initiative-digital4freedom-presented-in-lugano/

https://www.cnas.org/support-cnas/cnas-supporters

Baphomet Statue installed at NY Court:
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2023/01/26/pagan-horned-statue-featured-nyc-courthouse-pays-homage-ruth-bader-ginsburg-abortion/

YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products to monthly supporters on Ko-fi!

For ALL Viewers,10% discount: 

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV 

CODE: YAFTV

To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv  

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount)

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

PayPal: [email protected]

Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ

Watch all YAFTV’s videos here:  

https://rumble.com/user/youarefreetv
 https://gettr.com/user/youarefreetv
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/youarefreetv  
https://truthsocial.com/@youarefreetv  
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yj9vGuJcBkqs/  
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/6JKILwSdIfde/  
https://gab.com/youarefreetv  
https://spreely.com/YouAreFreeTV  
https://franksocial.com/tabs/userprofile/YAFTV

Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! Pray for our Patriot Coalition in the House! We Are Free!

Keywords
you are free tvess60c60evo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket