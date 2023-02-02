"Electric Eye" is the second song on English heavy metal band Judas Priest’s 1982 album Screaming for Vengeance. It has become a staple at concerts, usually played as the first song. AllMusic critic Steve Huey called the song a classic.

Musically, the song is in the key of E minor, and its guitar solo is played by Glenn Tipton.

"Electric Eye" is an allusion to the book Nineteen Eighty-Four by George Orwell, in the use of the name of the pseudo-omniscient camera that watches over the community at all times. In this dystopia, the form of government, Ingsoc (Newspeak for English Socialism), is utterly totalitarian, and if citizens are caught rebelling in any manner, they "disappear". In the song by Judas Priest, however, the cameras are updated to take the form of a powerful satellite, that is "elected," to take "pictures that can prove," and "keep the country clean". Thus, the song has been called "prescient" for its depiction of a modern surveillance state, operating within the context of an ostensibly democratic nation.

Electric Eye

Judas Priest

Written by: Robert Halford, Kenneth Downing, Glenn Tipton

Album: Screaming For Vengeance

Released: 1982

Up here in space

I'm looking down on you

My laser's trace

Everything you do

You think you've private lives

Think nothing of the kind

There is no true escape

I'm watching all the time

I'm made of metal

My circuits gleam

I am perpetual

I keep the country clean

I'm elected, electric spy

I'm protected, electric eye

Always in focus

You can't feel my stare

I zoom into you

But you don't know I'm there

I take a pride in probing

All your secret moves

My tearless retina

Takes pictures that can prove

I'm made of metal

My circuits gleam

I am perpetual

I keep the country clean

I'm elected, electric spy

I'm protected, electric eye

Electric eye

In the sky

They feel the stare

So always there

There's nothing you can do about it

Develop and expose

I feed upon your every thought

And so my power grows

I'm made of metal

My circuits gleam

I am perpetual

I keep the country clean

I'm elected, electric spy

I'm protected, electric eye

I'm elected, electric spy

I'm elected

Protective, detective

Electric eye