Tulsi Gabbard with Tucker on the US Funded Biolabs, Mitt Romney Meltdown



Gabbard generated criticism from Democrats and some Republicans when she posted a video of herself warning that between 35 to 40 U.S.-funded facilities in Ukraine are conducting research into “deadly pathogens” that could spark a pandemic or loss of life if Russia and NATO do not work to contain them amid the ongoing crossfire.



“Like COVID, these pathogens know no borders,” Gabbard said. “If they are inadvertently or purposely breached or compromised, they will quickly spread all throughout Europe, the United States, and the rest of the world, causing untold suffering and death.”



“These labs need to be shut down immediately and the pathogens that they hold need to be destroyed,” she added.



Gabbard was subsequently accused of parroting Russian propaganda by inadvertently accusing the United States of creating bioweapons in Ukraine by Sen. Mitt Romney — a charge pushed by the Kremlin following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of the neighboring country.



“Tulsi Gabbard is parroting false Russian propaganda. Her treasonous lies may well cost lives,” the senator said.