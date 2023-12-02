Dutchsinse Christmas Special -- The 12 Days of Conspiracy Christmas - Merry CONSPIRIST-MAS!

Enjoy this Small dutchsinse Christmas Special! A classic right up there with Charlie Brown!





They say a song is an easy way to remember something....... here are the days in order from 1-12 so you can sing along!





1st day: Alex Jones 1st DVD

2nd day: Two Cloaked Reptilians

3rd day: Three Un-capped Pyramids

4th day: Four Thunderbirds

5th day: FIVE INTER-DIMENSIONAL BEINGS

6th day: Six Freemasons

7th day: Seven Merfolk Swimming

8th day: Eight Chemtrails Puffing

9th day: Nine UFO's

10th day: Ten Shadow People

11th day: Eleven Open Stargates

12th day: Twelve Bluebeam's Beaming





Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos



