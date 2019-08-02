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Cheney & Bush Asked Tom Daschle Not To Investigate 911 AT ALL
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58 views • August 02, 2019
In Press meeting on May 16 2002 Tom Daschel revealed
Cheney & Bush Asked him (Tom Daschle) Not To Investigate 911 AT ALL
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuWnTq-vg4g
TWOT - Truth Will Overcome Tyranny
Published on May 9, 2013
Cheney & Bush Asked him (Tom Daschle) Not To Investigate 911 AT ALL
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
source - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HuWnTq-vg4g
TWOT - Truth Will Overcome Tyranny
Published on May 9, 2013
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