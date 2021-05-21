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Pastor Artur Pawlowski arrested for refusing to shut church tells all
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50 views • May 21, 2021
In this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show, Canadian Pastor Pawlowski discusses the persecution against him coming from politicians, the media, police, and vigilantes.
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