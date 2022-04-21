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If Your Government Loved You, They Would (forward to those you are trying to wake up)
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172 views • April 21, 2022
Go over actions that the government should take if they really loved you.
Reference podcasts to consider:
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/youve-been-poisoned-for-years/
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/delusional-choice-sheep-to-the-slaughter/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/cop26-will-steal-everything-you-have/
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/what-is-the-biggest-conspiracy-of-all-time/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/solutions-to-get-local-and-empower-the-saints-for-long-term-survival/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Reference podcasts to consider:
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/youve-been-poisoned-for-years/
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/delusional-choice-sheep-to-the-slaughter/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/cop26-will-steal-everything-you-have/
https://sjwellfire.com/teachings/what-is-the-biggest-conspiracy-of-all-time/
https://sjwellfire.com/news/solutions-to-get-local-and-empower-the-saints-for-long-term-survival/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
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