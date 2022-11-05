"New Mystery Babylon" part 1

1 man's answer to the Armstrong challenge. Is the "Mystery Babylon" new or just the same old Babylon. Could America be the End Times event trigger known as "Mystery Babylon" Are there more than 1 babylon(s) in this Mystery of scripture?
Are the scriptures clear, or still somewhat hidden until that event hour. Be ready for the opening of end times events as they may be started already. This is part 1 of at least 3 parts
link to part 2; https://www.brighteon.com/940ab62b-540f-4351-bcfe-08f1621d02ae
link to part 3; https://www.brighteon.com/7108ac27-f9fe-4157-887f-dbc663993f1a
