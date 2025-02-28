Impact of Toxic Chemicals on the Environment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The recent California wildfires didn’t just burn homes—they turned entire neighborhoods into toxic waste dumps. Burning plastics, PVC, and synthetic materials release lethal chemicals like dioxins, which can cause cancer at femtogram levels. These toxins spread through the air, soil, and waterways, threatening firefighters, residents, and even our food supply.
