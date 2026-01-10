SOMALILAND ON ALERT! Ansarallah forces launched missiles on the Red Sea

The Ansarallah or Houthi forces, part of the Yemeni Armed Forces based in Sanaa, are currently conducting intensive maneuvers by launching their missiles towards the Red Sea. The Yemeni military released a video showing the firing of missiles, as part of an evening exercise on Wednesday, January 7, for the first time after a period of silence since expelling US warships. However, according to the Yemeni army, this time it is a warning after the Israeli Foreign Minister visited the Somaliland region of Somalia earlier this week. The type of missile fired is unreported, but it is likely that Sanaa conducted the first test of a new missile, and local reports indicate that at least five ballistic missiles successfully fell into the sea during the launch, as part of weapons tests and preparation for the next round. It is worth noting that the country is currently torn and divided by geopolitics, and the risk of a major war against the Gulf states, the US, and Israel is highly.

Following the maneuver, the Ansarallah leader stated that “The Israeli presence in Somaliland will be considered a military target, calling it an aggression against Somalia and Yemen and a threat to regional security. We are ready for the next round of war with the US and Israel, and we are preparing for day and night, fully aware of the enemy’s plans and goals,” said Abdul Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi. Ansarallah forces warned that Yemeni missiles and drones would help the Somali army, by raining down missiles on Berbera and Hargeisa, to oust separatist groups claiming Somaliland, calling it an aggression against Somalia, which had been peaceful for 35 years before the latest developments. "The enemy's presence in Somaliland is considered a legitimate military target for the Yemeni Armed Forces," said military spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree!

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!