Tonga Eruption: New Satellite Images Show the Devastation

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The eruption of an underwater volcano triggered a tsunami and blanketed the Pacific archipelago with ash.
The internet and phone lines have been down since the eruption, leaving the 105,000 residents on the islands virtually uncontactable.