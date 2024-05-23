CDC-CDC's E direttore Director breaks silence on COVID vaccine safety
Dr. Robert Redfield says U.S. federal health agencies have deliberately suppressed information about the side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Instead of being transparent, Dr. Redfield attests that authorities “too often” merely “invent the answer” to difficult questions.
"Some people have had significant side effects from the vaccine," he added.
"I have a number of people who are quite sick and have never had COVID, but they are sick because of the vaccine and we just have to acknowledge that,”he said.‼️
