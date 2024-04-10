Israel Gaza War Life in Rafah Gaza April 9th
ريهام العماوي
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pLOzhe0LTFU&t
جولتي في شوارع مدينة رفح وحلينا مشكلة السيارة تعت ريم وشوفه قديش بنتعب خلال يومنا
I took a tour of the streets of Rafah and solved Reem’s car problem, and I saw how tired we were during our day
