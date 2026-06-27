Taking on the TROLLS! X/Twitter Space

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Philosopher Stefan Molyneux takes on the trolls in this livestream from 27 June 2026, pushing back on audience size complaints and cheap criticism while refusing to measure his work by view counts. He keeps delivering philosophy and asks for real support in return, because the value stays in the ideas not the numbers.
Watch my first in-person interview in half a decade at The Sam Hyde Show!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xl2kGI3GH9o
The full version is available at mde.tv: https://www.mde.tv/series/shs/ep21-a-blank-slate-feat-stefan-molyneux
The debate with the philosophy professor is here: https://fdrpodcasts.com/6101/do-i-get-owned-by-a-philosophy-professor
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0:04:43Price Shapes Pleasure
0:09:13Trolls and Career Blowback
0:12:00Moralist Under Fire
0:17:00Public Influence and Compromise
0:19:15Measuring a Fall from Grace
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0:26:23Errol Musk Allegations
0:30:39Why His Mother Chose Him
0:37:04Vetting the Suitor
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0:50:24Marriage, Parents, and Approval
0:54:46Divorce and Dependence
0:56:34Trolling the Chat
1:00:49Philosophy and Krishnamurti
1:02:50Earning Self-Forgiveness
1:10:21Credibility and Donations
1:15:57Audience, Power, and Philosophy
1:23:53Broken Families
1:26:35A Troll "Begs" the Question...
1:30:50Moving the Goalposts
1:36:37Labor and Value
1:40:22Stand-Up and Crowd Work