Taking on the TROLLS! X/Twitter Space

Philosopher Stefan Molyneux takes on the trolls in this livestream from 27 June 2026, pushing back on audience size complaints and cheap criticism while refusing to measure his work by view counts. He keeps delivering philosophy and asks for real support in return, because the value stays in the ideas not the numbers.





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https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xl2kGI3GH9o





The full version is available at mde.tv: https://www.mde.tv/series/shs/ep21-a-blank-slate-feat-stefan-molyneux





The debate with the philosophy professor is here: https://fdrpodcasts.com/6101/do-i-get-owned-by-a-philosophy-professor





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