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The Insurrection Act, Posse Comitatus and the Militia
Patriot Watch Media
Patriot Watch Media
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78 views • June 10, 2020
#insurrection #possecomitatus #militia

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insurrectionchaosmilitiarebellootingriotingposse comitatus
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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