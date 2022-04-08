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BREAKING NEWS with Dr Ardis - documents you must have ASAP!!!
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588 views • April 08, 2022
Host George Iceman and guest Dr Ardis discuss
the new varient and real facts right from the CDC website
PLUS documents you should have in case of an emergency
this show is a MUST WATCH so share it with everyone!!!
the new varient and real facts right from the CDC website
PLUS documents you should have in case of an emergency
this show is a MUST WATCH so share it with everyone!!!
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